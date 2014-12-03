BRIEF-Moody's says Kansas Supreme Court's K-12 ruling positive for school districts, negative for State of Kansas
* Moody's says Kansas Supreme Court's K-12 ruling positive for school districts, negative for State of Kansas
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Most chief executive officers at U.S. corporations report significant problems in finding workers with the skills they need, according to a survey released on Wednesday.
Among rich countries, the United States is a relative laggard when it comes to educating its youth, especially in skills like math, which is seen as vital in an increasingly high-tech global economy.
Growth in U.S. college enrollment has also slowed since the 1980s, a factor many economists believe has led to rising income inequality because the demand for high-skill workers could be outstripping their supply.
Two business groups, Business Roundtable and Change the Equation, surveyed 126 companies and found 46 percent saw a skills shortage as a problem and 6 percent as very problematic. The rest saw a shortage only somewhat as a problem, or not one at all.
The survey found about two-fifths of the companies' job openings required advanced knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.
NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar was steady on Monday, recovering after Friday's losses despite a robust U.S. jobs report, as investors looked to this week's Federal Reserve's policy meeting in which it is expected to raise rates by a quarter percentage point.