WASHINGTON Nov 1 U.S. small business employment
steadied in October after four straight months of job losses as
manufacturing firms added workers to their payrolls, a survey
showed on Thursday.
The National Federation of Independent Business said the net
change in employment per firm edged up to 0.02 last month after
declining 0.23 in September.
"Most of the industry groups were still slightly negative,
but manufacturing employment growth was still strong and
construction was slightly positive," the NFIB said in a
statement.
The survey was released ahead of the government's more
comprehensive payroll count on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls likely
increased 125,0000 in October, according to a Reuters poll,
after rising 114,000 in September.
The unemployment rate is seen inching up a 10th of a
percentage point to 7.9 percent. The NFIB survey showed a
marginal decline in the share of employers reporting
difficulties filling job openings last month.