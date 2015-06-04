WASHINGTON, June 4 Small businesses in the
United States stepped up hiring last month with more than half
adding jobs or trying to fill open positions, suggesting an
improving labor market as others surveyed said they planned to
create jobs.
Overall, 14 percent of small firms added an average of 2.7
workers per firm last month, while 12 percent said they planned
to add jobs, according to a survey by the National Federation of
Small Business released on Thursday.
The survey found 29 percent of small businesses said they
had trouble finding qualified workers to fill open positions,
the highest level since April 2006. That was up from 27 percent
last month.
"This is a strong indication that the unemployment rate will
decline further, even if the report of employment growth is
sub-par. The supply of available qualified labor is not large
enough relative to even weak labor demand to keep the
unemployment rate higher," NFIB's chief economist William
Dunkelberg said in a statement.
Of the businesses surveyed, 12 percent said they had cut an
average of three jobs each last month.
NFIB's report comes ahead of the more comprehensive
employment report that the U.S. Department of Labor will release
on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the federal data to show
U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs in May, up from 223,000 in
April. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at
5.4 percent.
Separate U.S. data earlier on Thursday showed the rate of
new applications for unemployment insurance fell last week and
continued claims dropped to their lowest level since 2000.
The NFIB survey collected responses from 616 small
businesses.
"While small business historically leads economic
recoveries, this time they are slowly catching up to their
larger counterparts," Dunkelberg added.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna, editing by G Crosse)