WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. small businesses
created the most jobs in March in about a year, a survey showed
on Thursday, bolstering expectations of a fourth straight month
of solid gains in nonfarm employment.
The National Federation of Independent Business said its
survey of 757 small businesses found that the average number of
workers per firm increased by 0.2 workers - the highest since
January and February 2011 - after being flat in February.
The survey was published ahead of the release of the
government's more comprehensive nonfarm payroll count on Friday.
Nonfarm employment likely increased 203,000 in March, according
to a Reuters poll, after rising 227,000 in February.
That would mark the longest stretch of payrolls increases
topping 200,000 since 1999. The unemployment rate is seen
holding at a three-year low of 8.3 percent.
"Overall, the March survey anticipates some strength in the
job creation number with little change in the unemployment
rate," said the NFIB in a statement.
However, prospects for the labor market dimmed somewhat,
with 15 percent of respondents reporting unfilled job openings
last month, down two points from February.
The share of businesses planning to add new workers fell for
a fourth straight month.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani)