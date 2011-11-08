WASHINGTON Nov 8 Small businesses in the United States grew more confident in the economy's future for the second straight month during October as their outlook for business conditions improved, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

The National Federation of Independent Business said its Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.3 point to 90.2.

The increase was largely because fewer small business owners expect business conditions to deteriorate over the coming months.

The index reading was based on a survey of NFIB members.