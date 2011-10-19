* First cost-of-living increase in two years
* Medicare premium hike could eat up benefit increase
WASHINGTON Oct 19 Social Security retirement
benefits for about 55 million people will go up by 3.6 percent
next year, the first cost-of-living increase since 2009, the
U.S. Social Security Administration said on Wednesday.
The increase means the average Social Security benefit will
rise by $516 a year to $14,748, according to a congressional
analysis.
"This is welcome news for seniors facing high prices for
everyday items like gas, food and medicine," said Senate
Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Democrat.
Some or all of the Social Security retirement benefit
increase could be eaten up by a rise in premiums for the
Medicare federal health insurance program for the elderly.
Medicare premium adjustments are expected to be announced later
this month.
The Social Security benefit increase is due to start in
January 2012. An additional 8 million poor and disabled people
receiving supplemental benefits will see a 3.6 percent increase
starting this Dec. 30, the Social Security Administration
said.
Benefits are recalculated annually based on the rate of
consumer inflation. Next year's increase will be the first
since 2009 because consumer prices have remained relatively
stable since then.
The cost-of-living adjustment increase also means that the
maximum amount of annual wages subject to Social Security taxes
will rise to $110,100 in 2012 from $106,800. That means the
annual tax bill will go up for about 10 million wage earners,
the Social Security Administration said.
The annual benefit adjustment is based on the Consumer
Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. Some
deficit hawks are pushing to switch the benefit adjustment
calculation to an index, called "chained CPI," that reflects a
lower rate of inflation based on the assumption that consumers
shift to lower-priced items when faced with price increases.
It is unclear if a U.S. congressional "super committee"
charged with finding at least $1.2 trillion in budget savings
over 10 years will agree to changing the Social Security
benefit calculation in the face of stiff opposition from the
AARP and other advocacy groups for elderly Americans.
"This so-called 'chained CPI,' through compounding, would
cut seniors' benefits by thousands of dollars over their
lifetimes -- and the older one gets, the larger the cut," said
AARP Executive Vice President Nancy LeaMond.
(Reporting by Donna Smith; Editing Deborah Charles and Will
Dunham)