WASHINGTON Jan 31 American incomes rose in
December by the most in eight years, a positive sign for
consumer spending that could help the economy sustain momentum
early this year.
Personal income for Americans rose 2.6 percent last month,
the Commerce Department said on Thursday. That was the biggest
increase since December 2004 and well above analysts'
expectations for a 0.8 percent gain.
Personal income rose in November and December, the Commerce
Department said, because of special dividends and accelerated
bonuses to beat increases in taxes this year.
The big rise in incomes suggests total consumer spending
power entered the new year on stronger footing, even though much
of the gains may not have been distributed evenly throughout the
workforce.
The economy faces the threat of across-the-board spending
cuts scheduled for March, as well as the possibility the
government might default later this later year and trigger
another recession.
After-tax income climbed 2.7 percent in December, the
strongest since May 2008, while consumer spending rose 0.2
percent, just below the pace expected by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
Excluding the one-off factors that boosted incomes in
December, after-tax income rose 0.4 percent.