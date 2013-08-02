WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. consumer spending
increased and inflation pushed higher in June, which could
strengthen expectations that the Federal Reserve will curtail
its bond purchases later this year.
The Commerce Department said on Friday consumer spending
rose 0.5 percent, lifted by automobile purchases and higher
gasoline prices. May's increase was revised down to 0.2 percent
from a previously reported 0.3 percent.
June's increase in consumer spending, which accounts for
more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, was in line with
economists' expectations.
A price index for consumer spending rose 0.4 percent, the
largest gain since February. It had edged up 0.1 percent in May.
Over the past 12 months, inflation rose 1.3 percent, still below
the Fed's 2 percent target.
The index advanced 1.1 percent in the period through May.
With prices picking up, consumer spending adjusted for
inflation nudged up 0.1 percent. The so-called consumer
spending, which goes into the calculation of gross domestic
product, had increased by the same margin in May.
The consumer spending numbers were included in the
second-quarter GDP report on Wednesday, which showed the economy
grew at a 1.7 percent annual pace after expanding at a 1.1
percent rate in the first three months of the year.
Spending has been held back by an increase in taxes at the
start of the year, but is expected to accelerate in the second
half of the year, supported by a steady jobs market and a
recovery in housing.
The economy added 162,000 jobs in July, compared to 188,000
in the previous month, the Labor Department said on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast jobs growth of 184,000
for July.
The rise in inflation in June should provide some comfort to
Fed officials who on Wednesday nodded to the potential dangers
of inflation running too low, and bring them close to reducing
the central bank's $85 billion per month in bond purchases.
Still, inflation remains benign. The price index for
consumer spending, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2 percent
in June. It was the largest increase since January and followed
a 0.1 percent gain in May.
Core prices were up 1.2 percent from a year ago, rising by
the same margin for a third consecutive month.
A firming labor market is helping to prop up income, which
in June gained 0.3 percent after rising 0.4 percent in May.
But government salaries fell, reflecting furloughs at
agencies as part of Washington's belt-tightening.
With spending outpacing income growth, the saving rate - the
percentage of disposable income households are socking away -
fell to 4.4 percent from 4.6 percent.