(New throughout, adds details from report, comments from
economists)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The U.S. economy likely grew
at a much faster pace in the second quarter than previously
estimated, according to data on Thursday that showed a big jump
in healthcare spending.
The Commerce Department's quarterly services survey, or QSS,
showed healthcare outlays increased at a much brisker clip than
the government had assumed in its last estimate of gross
domestic product in late August.
As a result, economists said healthcare spending could add
as much as three-tenths of a percentage point to second-quarter
GDP growth, taking it to as high as a 4.7 percent annual rate.
"Second quarter growth is on track to be the strongest since
early 2006," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at
UniCredit Research in New York.
Growth in the April-June quarter was previously reported to
have increased at a 4.2 percent pace.
Prior to the QSS data, economists had already raised
estimates for second-quarter growth by about 0.4 percentage
points after construction spending and trade deficit figures for
June came in better than the government had forecast.
But inventories at wholesalers and manufacturers were a bit
weaker, suggesting restocking was not as strong as estimated in
the GDP report last month. That saw economists shaving
second-quarter GDP growth estimates by two-tenths of a
percentage point to a 4.4 percent annual rate.
Growth estimates could shift again on Friday, with the
release of retail data that may alter views on inventories and
consumer spending.
The QSS, which provides a comprehensive count of service
sector revenues, is frequently a source of GDP revisions.
With the introduction of President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law at the start of the year, healthcare spending has
been particularly tough to estimate.
Jim O'Sullivan, chief economist at High Frequency Economics
in Valhalla, New York, said the big difference has been in
healthcare spending on hospitals.
In the last GDP report, hospital spending was reported to
have increased at a 0.8 percent annual rate before adjusting for
inflation, or to have declined at 1.4 percent rate when adjusted
for inflation, said O'Sullivan.
"But the data that came out today shows a 10.6 percent
annual rate in nominal terms, which is about a 8.4 percent rate
in real (inflation-adjusted) terms," he said. "It will probably
add another three-tenths or so to GDP growth."
Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York, said an
upward revision to healthcare spending could lead to "a
somewhat" stronger trend for services spending in the third
quarter.
Early readings on consumer spending in the third quarter
have been lagging other data such as manufacturing, housing and
employment, that have shown the economy on a stronger growth
path.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by David Gregorio)