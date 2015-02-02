WASHINGTON Feb 2 U.S. consumer spending
recorded its biggest decline since late 2009 in December, with
households appearing to save the extra cash from cheaper
gasoline, which could support future consumption.
The Commerce Department said on Monday consumer spending
dropped 0.3 percent after a downwardly revised 0.5 percent
increase in November. It was the largest drop since September
2009.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending,
which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic
activity, falling 0.2 percent in December after a previously
reported 0.6 percent increase.
When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending dipped 0.1
percent, the weakest reading since last April, after increasing
0.7 percent in November.
The data was included in Friday's fourth-quarter gross
domestic product report, which showed the economy growing at a
2.6 percent annual pace, with consumer spending rising at a
brisk 4.3 percent annual rate - the fastest since 2006.
Despite ending 2014 on a weak note, lower gasoline prices
and a firming labor market are expected to provide a huge
tailwind to consumer spending in the first quarter.
Households have so far used much of the extra income from
cheap gasoline to pay down debt and boost savings, according to
economists. Gasoline prices have plunged 43 percent since June,
according to U.S. government data.
In December, income increased 0.3 percent after a similar
gain in November. Income at the disposal of households after
accounting for inflation increased 0.5 percent, the largest rise
since last March. The saving rate rose to 4.9 percent from 4.3
percent in the prior month.
Lower gasoline prices put a damper on price pressures in
December, with key inflation gauges slipping further below the
Federal Reserve 2 percent target. A price index for consumer
spending fell 0.2 percent after a similar decline in November.
In the 12 months through December, the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.7 percent, the weakest
reading since October 2009, slowing from a 1.2 percent increase
in November.
Excluding food and energy, prices were unchanged for a
second straight month. The so-called core PCE price index
increased 1.3 percent in the 12 months through December.
The Fed has repeatedly said it viewed the oil-driven decline
in inflation as transitory and expected inflation to move back
to its target.
