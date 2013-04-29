WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. consumer spending
unexpectedly rose in March as benign inflation supported
household's spending power, a hopeful sign for an economy that
lost significant momentum towards the end of the first quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Monday consumer spending
advanced 0.2 percent last month after an unrevised 0.7 percent
increase in February.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected spending, which
accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity, would
be flat last month.
After adjusting for inflation, spending increased 0.3
percent after advancing by the same margin in February. The
spending details were included in Friday's first-quarter gross
domestic product report.
The report offered hope that growth in the second quarter
would probably not slow as sharply as currently feared. The
economy grew at a 2.5 percent annual pace in the first three
months of the year.
Output in the first quarter was boosted by a brisk 3.2
percent increase in consumer spending, despite the end in
January of a 2 percent payroll tax cut.
Last month, income rose 0.2 percent after a 1.1 percent
increase in February. Income at the disposal of households after
inflation and taxes increased 0.3 percent after a 0.7 percent
gain in the prior month.
With income growth matching spending, the saving rate - the
percentage of disposable income households are socking away -
was unchanged at 2.7 percent.
The report showed little inflation, with a price index for
consumer spending dipping 0.1 percent, the first drop since
November. A core reading that strips out food and energy costs
was flat.
Over the past 12 months, inflation has risen just 1.0
percent, the smallest gain since October 2009 and a slowdown
from the 1.3 percent logged in the period through February.
Core prices are up 1.1 percent, the smallest rise since
March 2011 and well below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent
target. Core PCE had increased 1.3 percent in February.
The lack of inflation pressure gives the U.S. central bank
scope to maintain its very easy monetary policy stance.
Fed officials meet this week to assess the health of the
economy. The Fed is widely expected to keep purchasing bonds at
a pace of $85 billion a month.