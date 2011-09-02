(Adds comments on tax cuts, long-term unemployment)

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 U.S. President Barack Obama will announce a jobs plan that would provide "meaningful" tax relief and include a strategy for helping the nation's long-term unemployed, a top White House aide told Reuters Insider on Friday.

National Economic Council director Gene Sperling spoke after the release of a U.S. payrolls report that showed zero job creation in August.

Obama's plan, due on Thursday, will include measures to cut taxes for workers and small businesses, and will also outline a strategy to combat long-term unemployment, Sperling said.

"He will be very specific about what we can do that can have a meaningful impact on job growth in the economy right away," Sperling said.

Employment fell by 7.5 million jobs during the 2007-2009 recession and only about 640,000 new jobs have been created since.

The fall in August payrolls suggested a bruising political battle over the budget in Washington spooked employers.

The U.S. Congress let a debate over spending go down to the wire in early August, nearly leaving the government unable to pay its bills. The country's debt was then downgraded by a major rating agency.

Sperling acknowledged the economy had suffered from "some of the self-inflicted wounds we had over the partisanship and division." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Alonso Soto)