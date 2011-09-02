WASHINGTON, Sept 2 U.S. President Barack Obama will announce a jobs plan that would provide "meaningful" tax relief and include a strategy for helping the nation's long-term unemployed, a top White House aide told Reuters Insider on Friday.

National Economic Council director Gene Sperling spoke after the release of a U.S. payrolls report that showed zero job creation in August.

Obama's plan, due on Thursday, "will be meaningful in terms of tax relief, in terms of helping the unemployed, in terms of jobs," Sperling said. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)