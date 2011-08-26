COLUMN-In uncertain times, keep your eye on cashflows: James Saft
Feb 9 In an era in which facts themselves are increasingly under attack, investors should value what they can count over what they are told.
WASHINGTON Aug 26 Labor strikes in the United States left 46,300 workers idle during the entire reference period for the government's August employment survey, the Labor Department said on Friday.
The number reflects workers who weren't working during the entire pay period that included the 12th of the month, the Labor Department said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Padraic Cassidy) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Feb 9 In an era in which facts themselves are increasingly under attack, investors should value what they can count over what they are told.
* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc reports January 2017 assets under management
* Invesco Ltd says preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month