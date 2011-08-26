WASHINGTON Aug 26 Labor strikes in the United States left 46,300 workers idle during the entire reference period for the government's August employment survey, the Labor Department said on Friday.

The number reflects workers who weren't working during the entire pay period that included the 12th of the month, the Labor Department said.