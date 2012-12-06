UPDATE 2-Australia's Fairfax considers demerger of real estate arm - source
* No plans for capital raising alongside split - source (Recasts, adds details of demerger plan, shareholder comment)
WASHINGTON, Dec. 6 - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said a net $1.8 billion of government securities were reconstituted in November.
Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities, or STRIPS, are created by separating the interest coupon from the principal payment. The coupon and principal can also be rejoined, or reconstituted.
The Treasury said $9.33 trillion in securities were eligible for stripping in November. Of the total, $193.27 billion were held in stripped form on Nov. 30 compared with $195.04 billion at the end of the prior month.
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held near 1-1/2-year highs in subdued early trade on Tuesday as a holiday in the United States left investors with few catalysts, while the euro nursed overnight losses as lingering concerns about the looming French election rattled its bonds.
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 China's Ant Financial will invest $200 million in Kakao Pay, the mobile payment subsidiary of South Korean messaging platform giant Kakao Corp, the two firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.