WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Wednesday said a net $6.68 billion of government securities
were stripped in February.
Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of
Securities, or STRIPS, are created by separating the interest
coupon from the principal payment. The coupon and principal can
also be rejoined, or reconstituted.
The Treasury said $9.559 trillion in securities were
eligible for stripping in February. Of the total, $200.875
billion were held in stripped form on Feb. 29, compared with
$194.196 billion at the end of the prior month.