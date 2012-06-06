WASHINGTON, June 6 - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday said a net $1.2 billion of government securities were reconstituted in May.

Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities, or STRIPS, are created by separating the interest coupon from the principal payment. The coupon and principal can also be rejoined, or reconstituted.

The Treasury said $8.87 trillion in securities were eligible for stripping in May. Of the total, $196.39 billion were held in stripped form on May 31, compared with $197.6 billion at the end of April. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Andrea Ricci)