Netflix shares head for new high after strong subscriber outlook
Netflix Inc made a bullish forecast for subscriber additions by mid-year, a positive sign for its push to expand around the world that sent its shares toward an all-time high.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December as a strong dollar and weak global demand continued to weigh on exports.
The Commerce Department said on Friday the trade gap rose 2.7 percent to $43.4 billion. November's trade deficit was revised down to $42.2 billion from the previously reported $42.4 billion.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade shortfall widening to $43.0 billion in December. The dollar gained 9.2 percent against the currencies of the United States'
main trading partners last year, eroding the appeal of U.S.-made goods overseas. Lackluster global demand also has put a damper on exports.
Trade subtracted almost half a percentage point from gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, helping to hold down growth to a paltry 0.7 percent annual rate. It is largely
expected to remain a drag in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
TOKYO U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday kicked off talks with Japan that the White House hopes will open doors for U.S. goods and attract infrastructure investment, putting Tokyo on notice that Washington wants results soon.