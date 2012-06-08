WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. trade deficit
narrowed in April, as both imports and exports fell from record
high levels set in March, in a sign of slowing global demand, a
government report showed on Friday.
The gap shrank 4.9 percent to $50.1 billion, as imports of
goods and services dropped 1.7 percent to $233.0 billion, the
U.S. Commerce Department said.
Exports slipped 0.8 percent to $182.9 billion. Both imports
and exports were still the second highest on record.
Wall Streets analysts surveyed before the report had
expected a slightly smaller trade gap of $49.5 billion.
U.S. exports to the 27-nation European Union, in the grip of
a continuing debt crisis that has slowed growth on the
continent, fell 11.1 percent in April to $22.3 billion.
The EU collectively was the United States' second largest
export market last year, and exports in the first four months of
2012 were 3.5 percent above the same period in 2011 despite the
downturn in April.
U.S. exports to China, which is also growing more slowly
than in recent years, fell 14 percent in April. China has been
one of the fastest growing markets for U.S. goods, and exports
to that country were up 4.3 percent for the first four months of
2012.
The drop in exports in April mainly reflected less foreign
demand for capital goods and industrial supplies and materials.
U.S. imports fell despite an increase in the average price
of imported oil to $109.94 per barrel, the highest since August
2008. The volume of oil imports also rose slightly to 9 million
barrels per day.
U.S. imports from the EU slipped 11.1 percent to $31.0
billion, while imports from China rose 4.8 percent to $33
billion.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)