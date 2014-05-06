(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON May 6 The U.S. trade deficit
narrowed in March as exports rebounded, but the improvement was
probably not enough to prevent the government from revising down
its estimate of first-quarter growth to show a contraction.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday the trade gap shrank
3.6 percent to $40.4 billion, broadly in line with economists'
expectations. When adjusted for inflation, the deficit dipped to
$49.4 billion from $49.8 billion in February.
March's shortfall, however, was a bit bigger than the $38.9
billion that the government had assumed in its advance
first-quarter gross domestic product estimate published last
week.
Economists said the data implied about a two-tenths of a
percentage point reduction to the first quarter's 0.1 percent
annual growth pace. The report came on the heels of March
construction spending and factory inventories data that also
proved weaker than the government had assumed in its advance GDP
report last Wednesday.
"There is a very high chance that GDP will be revised to
show a contraction in the first quarter, possibly in the
neighborhood of minus 0.5 percent," said John Ryding, chief
economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
That would be the first quarterly contraction in three
years.
The government will publish revised GDP figures later this
month. In its initial report, it estimated trade subtracted 0.83
percentage point from economic growth, with exports posting
their largest quarterly decline in five years.
EXPORTS BOOST GROWTH OUTLOOK
The increase in exports in March, however, was the latest
sign to suggest the economy had momentum at the end of the
quarter. Exports increased 2.1 percent to $193.9 billion in
March, the highest level since November.
"The strong finish to the last quarter points to further
improvement in the trade balance in the coming months if this
positive momentum is sustained," said Millan Mulraine, deputy
chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
Exports of capital goods, industrial supplies and materials,
and automobiles increased in March. Exports of services hit a
record high, while those of non-petroleum goods were also the
highest on record. Exports to Canada, South Korea and Germany
all touched all-time highs in March.
A slow pace of restocking by businesses as they worked
through an inventory glut accumulated in the second half of 2013
had restrained imports in recent months, but that impact
appeared to fade in March.
Imports rose 1.1 percent to $234.3 billion in March, the
highest level in two years, in part reflecting a rise in the
price of petroleum. Imports excluding petroleum increased 2.8
percent, a sign of rising domestic demand.
In March, imports of food and non-petroleum products hit
record highs.
The politically sensitive trade gap with China narrowed a
bit as exports of goods and services increased 9.6 percent,
while imports advanced only 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)