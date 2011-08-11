WASHINGTON Aug 11 The U.S. trade gap widened
in June to its largest since October 2008, as both U.S. imports
and exports declined in a sign of slowing global demand, a
government report showed on Thursday.
The June trade deficit leapt to $53.1 billion, surprising
analysts who expected it to narrow to $48 billion from an
upwardly revised estimate of $50.8 billion in May.
Overall U.S. imports fell by close to 1 percent, despite a
rise in value of crude oil imports to the highest since August
2008. Higher volume pushed the oil import bill higher, as the
average price for imported oil fell to $106 per barrel after
rising in each of the eight prior months.
U.S. exports fell for a second consecutive month to $170.9
billion, as shipments to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Central
America, France, China and Japan all declined.
