WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The U.S. trade deficit
narrowed much more than expected in July as strong Latin
American demand helped push exports to a new record and imports
fell slightly, a government report showed on Thursday.
The trade gap totaled $44.8 billion, 13.1 percent less than
in June and well below a consensus forecast of $51.0 billion
from Wall Street analysts surveyed before the report. It was
the biggest month-to-month percentage drop in the deficit since
February 2009.
U.S. exports rose 3.6 percent to a record $178.0 billion,
driven by record shipments to countries in South and Central
America and higher demand from China and major oil producers.
Records were also set for two large categories, goods and
services, as well as for capital goods and autos.
