WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The U.S. trade deficit
narrowed much more than expected in July as strong Latin
American demand helped push exports to a new record and imports
fell slightly, a government report showed on Thursday.
The trade gap totaled $44.8 billion, 13.1 percent less than
in June and well below a consensus forecast of $51.0 billion
from Wall Street analysts surveyed before the report. It was
the biggest month-to-month percentage drop in the deficit since
February 2009.
U.S. exports rose 3.6 percent to a record $178.0 billion,
driven by record shipments to countries in South and Central
America and higher demand from China and major oil producers.
Records were also set for two large categories, goods and
services, as well as for capital goods and autos.
The buoyant export numbers are good news for President
Barack Obama, who has set a goal of doubling exports by 2014 to
help create jobs. On Thursday night, he will make a speech
outlining additional ideas for reducing high U.S.
unemployment.
However, exports declined in July to Japan, which is still
recovering from a massive earthquake and tsunami disaster
earlier this year, and also to the European Union, which has
been rattled by debt crises in a number of member states.
U.S. imports slipped 0.2 percent in July to $222.8 billion,
as the average price for imported oil declined for a second
consecutive month to $104.27 per barrel and the volume of crude
oil imports also fell.
However, imports from China rose 2.1 percent to $35.1
billion and helped swell the bilateral trade gap with that
country to $27.0 billion, the highest in 10 months.
Capital goods imports were the highest on record and auto
imports were the highest since February 2008, before the global
financial crisis caused U.S. demand to plummet.
