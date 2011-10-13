WASHINGTON Oct 13 The U.S. trade deficit narrowed marginally in August, but the trade gap with China widened to a record high, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

The trade gap totaled $45.61 billion, down slightly from a revised $45.63 billion in July. Analysts had expected the deficit to widen to $45.8 billion in August.

U.S. exports fell 0.1 percent to $177.61 billion. Total imports were about flat, with imports from China rising to a record-high $37.4 billion. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))