WASHINGTON Oct 13 The U.S. trade deficit
narrowed marginally in August, but the trade gap with China
widened to a record high, the Commerce Department said on
Thursday.
The trade gap totaled $45.61 billion, down slightly from a
revised $45.63 billion in July. Analysts had expected the
deficit to widen to $45.8 billion in August.
U.S. exports fell 0.1 percent to $177.61 billion. Total
imports were about flat, with imports from China rising to a
record-high $37.4 billion.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
(jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters
Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))