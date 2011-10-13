(Adds more details from report, background on U.S.
WASHINGTON Oct 13 The U.S. trade deficit
narrowed marginally in August, but the trade gap with China
widened to a record high, the Commerce Department said on
Thursday.
The trade gap totaled $45.61 billion, down slightly from a
revised $45.63 billion in July. Analysts had expected the
deficit to widen to $45.8 billion in August.
U.S. exports fell 0.1 percent to $177.61 billion, but total
imports were about flat.
Imports from China rose to $37.4 billion, the highest on
record and pushed the monthly U.S. trade deficit with the Asian
manufacturing giant to a record $29.0 billion.
The eye-catching figures come just days after the U.S.
Senate passed legislation to crack down on Chinese currency
practices, which many U.S. lawmakers blame for the huge trade
gap.
The bilateral deficit with China totaled $189.3 billion
through the first eight months of this year, compared with
$173.5 billion in the same period last year.
