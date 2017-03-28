WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. goods trade
deficit narrowed sharply in February, and inventories increased,
which could prompt economists to raise their estimates for
first-quarter gross domestic product.
The Commerce Department said in its advance economic
indicators report on Tuesday that the goods deficit fell 5.9
percent to $64.8 billion last month as a decline imports
outpaced a drop in exports.
The weakness in imports is in line with a recent moderation
in consumer spending. The government also said inventories at
retailers increased 0.4 percent last month to $616.1 billion,
and stocks at wholesalers rose 0.4 percent to $594.1 billion.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP will show a
1.0 percent annualized expansion rate in the first quarter. The
economy grew at a 1.9 percent pace in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)