WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
confirmed former Federal Reserve economist Karen Dynan to serve
as the Treasury Department's chief economist.
Dynan, who has been serving as a counselor to Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew, was confirmed on a voice vote to be the
department's assistant secretary for economic policy.
Previously, she was co-director of the economic studies
program at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think
tank, where she worked from 2009 to 2013.
Dynan also served as a staff economist at the Fed for 17
years. She led the Fed's household and real estate finance
section from 2000 to 2007.
At Treasury, she will head the Office of Economic Policy,
which analyzes economic developments and provides policy advice.
Dynan earned her Ph.D. in economics at Harvard University.
Her husband, Douglas Elmendorf, is director of the Congressional
Budget Office, which provides independent economic analysis to
lawmakers.
