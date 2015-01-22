(Adds analyst comments, oil company layoffs)
* Weekly jobless claims fall 10,000
* Four-week average of claims increases 6,500
* Continuing claims rise 15,000
WASHINGTON, Jan 22 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week from
a seven-month high, pointing to continued improvement in labor
market conditions.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped
10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 307,000 for the week ended Jan.
17, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
That reversed the bulk of the prior week's increase which
had pushed claims to their highest level since early June, but
fell short of economists expectations for a 300,000 reading.
Economists had dismissed the prior week's increase as
"noise" given that claims data is difficult to adjust for
seasonal variations around the holidays. Some, however, wondered
if some of the elevation in claims reflected layoffs in the oil
industry in the wake of plunging crude prices.
"It is unclear at this point whether or not this move up in
the trend reflects issues seasonally adjusting the data around
the holidays or if it represents a more meaningful deterioration
in the labor market," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JP
Morgan in New York.
State-level data for the week ending Jan. 10 showed an
increase in claims in the oil-producing states like Texas,
Louisiana and North Dakota. But claims also rose in states such
Missouri, Indiana and Illinois, which are not oil-dependent.
Oilfield service provider Baker Hughes Inc this week
announced it would cut 7,000 jobs, with most of the redundancies
expected in the first quarter, because of slowing drilling
activity. Schlumberger NV has announced 9,000 job cuts.
Crude oil prices have plunged almost 60
percent since June, hitting five-year lows as increased shale
production in the United States and weak global demand has
caused a glut on the market.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, increased 6,500 last week to 306,500, taking it
above the 300,000 mark for the first time since September.
The claims data covered the week during which the government
surveyed employers for January's nonfarm payrolls.
Despite the gyrations in claims and the four-week average
rising 7,750 between the December and January payroll survey
periods, there is little doubt that the labor market is
tightening.
Employment gains have exceeded 200,000 in each of the last
11 months, the longest stretch since 1994, and job openings are
near 14-year highs. In addition, the ratio of unemployed people
for every job opening is the lowest since early 2008.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid increased 15,000
to 2.44 million in the week ended Jan. 10.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)