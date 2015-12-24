(Adds market reaction, background)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON Dec 24 The number of Americans
filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last
week, nearing a 42-year low as labor market conditions continued
to tighten in a boost to the economy.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 5,000
to a seasonally adjusted 267,000 for the week ended Dec.
19, not far from levels last seen in late 1973, the Labor
Department said on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims dipping to
270,000 in the latest week. Claims have been below 300,000, a
threshold associated with a buoyant labor market, for 42
consecutive weeks. That is the longest stretch since the early
1970s.
However, some of the decline last week could be attributed
to difficulties adjusting the figures during the holidays.
Still, labor market strength is helping to underpin consumer
spending, supporting the economy as it deals with the headwinds
of a strong dollar, slowing global growth, spending cuts by
energy firms and an inventory overhang.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it strips out week-to-week
volatility, rose 1,750 to 272,500 last week.
Prices of longer-dated U.S. government debt rose after the
data, while the dollar pared some losses. U.S. stock index
futures were slightly higher.
A Labor Department analyst said there were no special
factors influencing the data and that no states had been
estimated.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid declined 47,000
to 2.20 million in the week ended Dec. 12. The four-week moving
average of the so-called continuing claims rose 10,000 to 2.21
million.
The continuing claims data covered the period during which
the government surveyed households for December's unemployment
rate. Continuing claims rose 42,250 between the November and
December survey periods, suggesting little change in the jobless
rate, which was at a 7-1/2-year low of 5.0 percent last month.
The unemployment rate is in a range many Federal Reserve
officials see as consistent with full employment. It has dropped
seven-tenths of a percentage point this year.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)