WASHINGTON Dec 31 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose sharply last
week, a potential signal the job market was losing steam
although some of the increase might be attributed to temporary
holiday factors.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 20,000
to a seasonally adjusted 287,000 for the week ended Dec.
26, the U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday.
That was the highest since July, although in recent months
the weekly readings for claims have held near a 42-year low.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to
270,000 in the latest week.
Futures for U.S. stock prices were largely unchanged
following the report.
The U.S. labor market heated up in 2015, enough for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates on Dec. 16 for the first
time in a decade, a milestone in the U.S. recovery from the
2007-09 recession.
Many economists expect a slower pace of job market
improvement in 2016 even as the unemployment rate falls further
from its current 5 percent. After dropping sharply for years,
jobless claims have appeared to stabilize since the middle of
2015.
Last week's data may have been distorted by the holiday
period, although the Labor Department said there were no special
factors influencing the numbers. The four-week moving average,
which analysts follow closely because it smoothes out
volatility, rose 4,500 to 277,000.
Still, claims have been below 300,000, a threshold
associated with a buoyant labor market, for 43 consecutive
weeks, the longest stretch since the early 1970s.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid rose 3,000 to
2.20 million in the week ended Dec. 19.
