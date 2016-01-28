WASHINGTON Jan 28 The number of Americans
filing for unemployment benefits fell from a six-month high last
week, suggesting the labor market recovery remains intact
despite a sharp stock market sell-off and signs the economy has
lost significant momentum.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to a
seasonally adjusted 278,000 in the week ended Jan. 23 from
294,000 the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims falling to
282,000 in the latest week. Claims have been volatile in recent
weeks because of difficulties adjusting the figures to account
for seasonal fluctuations.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)