(Adds economists' comments, updates markets)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 6 New applications for U.S.
unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two
years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor
market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined
25,000 to a seasonally adjusted 234,000 for the week ended April
1, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The drop was the
largest since the week ending April 25, 2015, and unwound recent
increases that had lifted claims to a three-month high.
"The lower jobless claims filings show the economy continues
to show improvement which is important news with the long
expansion expected to eventually tire somewhere down the line
given its longevity," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG
Union Bank in New York.
Claims have now been below 300,000, a threshold associated
with a healthy labor market, for 109 straight weeks. That is the
longest such stretch since 1970, when the labor market was
smaller. The labor market is currently near full employment.
Economists had forecast first-time applications for jobless
benefits falling to 250,000 last week. The four-week moving
average of claims, considered a better measure of labor market
trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, fell 4,500 to
250,000 last week.
The dollar was little changed against a basket of
currencies as were prices for U.S. Treasuries. U.S. stocks were
trading marginally higher.
Last week's claims data has no bearing on March's employment
report, which is scheduled for release on Friday. Claims rose
during the survey week for March nonfarm payrolls, suggesting
some moderation in the pace of job growth after two straight
months of gains in excess of 230,000.
"The claims data suggest that the labor market remains in
solid shape. But it does look like things weakened around the
reference week for the March employment report," said Daniel
Silver, economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Also pointing to some pullback in job gains, global
outplacement consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported
on Thursday that U.S.-based employers announced 43,310 job cuts
in March, up 17 percent from February. Most of the layoffs were
in the retail, telecommunications and education sectors.
A survey on Wednesday showed a measure of services sector
employment in March slipping, but remaining at a level
consistent with growing payrolls. Another report, however,
showed U.S. private payrolls surged by 263,000 jobs in March.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm
payrolls likely increased by 180,000 jobs last month after
rising by 235,000 in February. The unemployment rate is expected
to hold steady at 4.7 percent.
Thursday's claims report also showed the number of people
still receiving benefits after an initial week of aid decreased
24,000 to 2.03 million in the week ended March 25. The four-week
moving average of the so-called continuing claims fell 7,750 to
2.02 million, the lowest level since 2000.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Meredith Mazzilli)