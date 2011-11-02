(Adds quotes from economists, background)
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 The rental market for U.S.
homes tightened during the third quarter from a year earlier,
providing support for developers to build new apartments.
The rental vacancy rate was 9.8 percent during the third
quarter, down from 10.3 percent a year earlier, the Commerce
Department said on Wednesday. The reading, which is not
adjusted for seasonal changes, was 9.2 percent in the second
quarter.
The report also showed that the country's homeownership
rate increased marginally when adjusting for seasonal swings.
The modest tightening in the rental market over the past
year could encourage more developers to build apartment
buildings, said Jed Kolko, an economist for real estate website
Trulia in San Francisco.
Already, groundbreaking on buildings with five or more
units is rising quickly, and was up 17.9 percent in September
from a year earlier, government data has showed.
The drop in the vacancy rate could also help build the case
for government efforts to make more of its stock of foreclosed
homes available to renters, although the rate has only fallen
to levels seen just before the 2008-09 recession.
"While the national rental market may be tighter than in
the recent past, it is by no means scorching hot," JP Morgan
economist Mike Feroli said in a report.
Even if the rental market is not tight by historical
standards, policymakers are looking for ways to support renters
as the nation struggles with an unemployment rate above 9
percent and incomes struggling to keep up with inflation.
The Obama administration is currently weighing a plan for
state-controlled firms to sell up to $30 billion in foreclosed
homes, hoping private investors will rent them out.
The data "will make people take that idea more seriously,"
Kolko said.
Wednesday's report showed the U.S. homeownership rate
ticked slightly higher during the third quarter to 66.1 percent
when adjusting for seasonal swings. The seasonally-adjusted
rate was 66.0 percent in the prior quarter.
Five years ago, before a housing bust triggered a deep
recession, the adjusted homeownership rate was 69.0 percent.
The unadjusted homeownership rate rose to 66.3 percent
during the third quarter from 65.9 percent in the preceding
three-month period.
