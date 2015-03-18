(Changes day in first paragraph to Wednesday from Tuesday)
WASHINGTON, March 18 Unemployment rates for U.S.
military veterans fell last year, but joblessness among their
ranks remains higher than the civilian population, a government
report showed on Wednesday.
The unemployment rate among veterans who joined the military
after Sept. 11, 2001, fell to an average of 7.2 percent last
year from 9 percent in 2013, the Labor Department said in the
report.
While the jobless rate has declined from a post-recession
peak of 12 percent in 2011, it remains about 1 percentage point
above the rate for the civilian population.
"Even as we celebrate the good news in this report, we will
continue to deploy this system with every ounce of urgency to
make sure all veterans have the opportunity to secure a job that
helps them support their families," Labor Secretary Thomas Perez
said in a statement.
The Obama administration and the U.S. Congress have pushed
forward an array of measures, including tax credits for
companies employing veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit based in Arlington,
Virginia, which helps veterans find careers by supporting groups
that prepare them for the job market, welcomed the improvement.
Executive director Dan Goldenberg, however, said more work
needs to be done, citing a 17.3 percent unemployment rate among
male veterans in the 18-24 age group.
"While it's good to see a slight improvement in overall
veteran unemployment rates, young, post-9/11 veterans are still
unemployed at a rate almost 50 percent greater than their
peers," said Goldenberg.
Research by Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago economists in
2013 found that veterans deployed overseas for prolonged periods
struggled to find work because of the traumas of war, as well as
training that did not readily translate into the civilian world.
Among 9/11 military veterans, women continued to bear the
brunt of high unemployment, with an 8.5 percent jobless rate
last year - down from 9.6 percent in 2013. Unemployment was
highest among the 25-44 age group.
While the unemployment rate for men fell to 6.9 percent from
8.8 percent in 2013, it was still above the 6.2 percent rate for
the civilian population. The unemployment rate for male veterans
aged 25 to 34 was 7.5 percent.
For male veterans 35 and older, the unemployment rate was
below 6 percent last year, according to the report.
Employed post-9/11 veterans tended to have similar job
profiles to the civilian population, though a higher proportion
worked in the public sector last year.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by AlAn Crosby)