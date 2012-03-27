NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. small business
confidence rose to its highest level in a year in the first
quarter with more firms planning to ramp up hiring as the
economy's prospects improved, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Vistage International said its confidence index rose to
105.1 in the first three months of 2012 from 98.8 in the final
months of 2011.
It was the highest level since the first quarter of 2011.
The index was compiled from a survey in March of more than
1,850 small business chief executives.
Hiring plans reached a five-year peak with 57 percent of
firms planning to increase jobs, up from 55 percent in the
previous quarter. Even so, 84 percent of executives said they've
learned to do more with less.
"While CEOs plan to increase hiring, they have adapted their
companies to be productive with fewer employees and do not
expect employment to return to pre-recession levels anytime
soon," Rafael Pastor, chief executive of Vistage, said in a
statement.
Sixty percent said the economy improved from a year ago, up
from 41 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, and the majority
said the economy is in a durable recovery. Just 5 percent
thought the economy had worsened.
Executives were also more cheery on the outlook for the
economy with 49 percent expecting it to fare better this year,
up from 40 percent.
The economic optimism lifted investment plans with 45
percent of firms planning investments in new plants and
equipment, up from 42 percent in the previous quarter.
More small businesses expected to see higher profits with 60
percent expecting improved profitability, though it was still
well below the peak of 74 percent seen in late 2003.
