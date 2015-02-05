By Jason Lange
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 5 America's vast staffing
industry knows it's time to jack up wages when it becomes
difficult to find enough workers. That isn't happening yet for
many blue-collar jobs, indicating there's still slack in the
labor force, top firms say.
While 2014 was the strongest year of job gains in the
recovery from the 2007-09 recession, rising output is not yet
translating into substantial wage gains for the workers Kelly
Services, one of the country's largest providers of
temporary employees, sends to light assembly plants and
distribution centers.
Data due for release on Friday is likely to show that the
rate of hiring fell to 234,000 in January, compared with 252,000
in December, according to economists polled by Reuters.
"The supply of unskilled labor is still pretty plentiful,"
said Kelly's Chief Operations Officer George Corona.
Rising demand for labor on the back of a stronger domestic
economy helped drive a 7 percent gain in Kelly's fourth quarter
U.S. revenues from services, up from 3.6 percent in the third
quarter.
Wages in the U.S. private sector rose 2 percent last year,
roughly the average annual gain seen since the country emerged
from recession. Before the downturn, wages were rising around 3
percent or 4 percent a year.
Even for occupations that typically require a college
degree, like engineers and lawyers, salaries still aren't rising
as quickly as they would in a tight labor market, Keith Waddell,
the chief financial officer at staffing firm Robert Half
, said in a call with analysts on Jan 29.
Robert Half, which primarily places professionals and
reported a 14 percent increase in U.S. staffing revenues in the
fourth quarter, has seen been seeing wage gains just above 3
percent. It expects increases closer to 6 percent when the labor
market tightens.
The number of unemployed private sector workers for every
job opening more than tripled during the recession, topping out
above 6 in late 2009, and has fallen steadily in the recovery.
In October and November it averaged 1.5, just a tenth of a
point higher than its average in the year prior to the
recession, indicating a tighter job market is in the offing.
The tightening is seen across industries, with the ratio now
just above pre-recession levels in construction and
manufacturing. The numbers track experienced workers and the
last industry in which they worked.
Staffing agencies have played a growing role in the U.S.
economy as companies have relied increasingly on temp hires.
Temporary jobs accounted for a record-high 2.1 percent of
total employment last year, about twice its share in 1990.
Randstad, a Netherlands-based staffing firm that
is also a major player in the United States, is trying to
improve recruiting efficiency to get ready for the tighter U.S.
labor market it sees coming.
For example, the firm is investing in technology that helps
recruiters mine social networks, said Linda Galipeau, the chief
executive for Randstad North America.
Eventually it will become harder to find forklift operators,
machinists and welders. Galipeau said that might be soon, though
the lack of wage pressure for blue-collar jobs means this day
hasn't yet arrived.
"We're back to a market that feels a little bit more like
2005 or 2007 than the market we have felt in last four years,"
she said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)