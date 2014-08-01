WASHINGTON Aug 1 The sluggish pace of wage growth in the United States shows the economy is not overheating, a top White House adviser said on Friday.

"We certainly, with the productivity we have, could afford to be seeing more wage growth," Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason Furman told CNBC. "But there are no signs of overheating in that dimension of our economy whatsoever." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)