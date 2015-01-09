By David Chance
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The U.S. economy added the
largest number of jobs in 15 years in 2014, yet a surprising
five-cent drop in average hourly earnings in December raises
questions over whether a tightening labor market will ever
translate into more money in the pockets of ordinary Americans.
In theory, a tightening market should lead firms to hike
wages to hold on to or attract workers.
That relationship, however, has broken down in the
recoveries from the past three U.S. recessions and has been
especially pronounced in the tepid recovery from the 2007-2009
financial crisis, according to research from the Federal Reserve
of San Francisco published this week.
Workers in industries that have the least flexibility to cut
pay in downturns are at the heart of today's tepid wage growth.
"In response, businesses hold back wage increases and wait
for inflation and productivity growth to bring wages closer to
their desired level. Since it takes some time to fully exhaust
the pool of wage cuts, wage growth remains low even as the
economy expands and the unemployment rate declines," said San
Francisco Fed researchers Mary Daly and Bart Hobijn.
For example, in construction, one of the industries Daly and
Hobijn pointed to as having a rigid wage structure, they said
earnings grew just 0.6 percent from mid-2010 - when unemployment
in the sector hit 20.9 percent - to the third quarter of 2014 -
when the sector's jobless rate stood at 9.5 percent.
That trend was evident again in Friday's jobs and wages
data.
Construction added a healthy 48,000 jobs in December, a
third more than in the prior two months, yet wages fell by 0.3
percent for a gain of 1.8 percent on the year.
By contrast, the finance, insurance and real estate sector,
where wages saw more downward pressure in the recession, has
seen wage growth 0.4 percentage point higher than the last time
its unemployment rate was so low, according to the San Francisco
research.
The finance sector saw wages fall 0.2 percent in December,
but posted a 2.1 percent gain for 2014 as a whole.
That poses a conundrum for the Fed, which is eager to raise
interest rates in order to get off the zero lower bound, where
it has been stuck since December 2008.
The U.S. central bank isn't alone in this. Britain, which
along with the United States has staged a strong economic
recovery, has struggled to deliver wage growth to match its
strong jobs growth.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has frequently sounded the alarm over
the slow pace of wage growth, even as she has stressed that the
bank is likely to hike rates this year.
"The soft wage data are likely to raise concerns on the
(Fed's policy) committee about the link between labor market
slack and wage inflation, which many on the committee view as an
important factor in helping return inflation to the Fed's 2
percent target," Barclays economist Michael Gapen said.
Earnings grew just 1.7 percent last year, the softest
increase for any 12-month period since October 2012.
That points to an incomplete recovery, according to the
Economic Policy Institute, a Washington-based liberal think
tank.
"Until nominal wages are rising by 3.5 to 4 percent, there
is no threat that price inflation will begin to significantly
exceed the Fed's 2 percent inflation target," it said after
Friday's jobs report.
"And it will take wage growth of at least 3.5 to 4 percent
for workers to begin to reap the benefits of economic growth
-and to achieve a genuine recovery from the Great Recession."
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Paul Simao)