WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. household debt contracted at a 0.6 percent annual rate in the second quarter while household wealth fell by $149 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

Households mostly shed mortgage debt, which declined at a 2.4 percent annual rate. Consumer credit, a smaller part of household balance sheets, rose by 3.4 percent.

A drop in the value of real estate dragged down household net worth to $58.5 trillion.

Households have struggled to rebuild their net worth after the country's housing bubble popped and triggered the 2007-2009 recession, and wealth is still well below its peak of $64.3 trillion at the end of 2006, the figures show.

Non-financial corporate businesses held $2.05 trillion in liquid assets, such as cash, in the second quarter, up from $1.96 trillion in the previous quarter, the data showed.