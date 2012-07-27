UPDATE 1-"Significant uncertainty" about fiscal policy under Trump - Fed's Fischer
* Dodd-Frank may not be repealed, but adjusted (Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, July 27 The White House cut its outlook for U.S. growth in 2012 and 2013 on Friday, hours after data showed the economy grew at a tepid pace in the second quarter, raising concerns about a slowdown that could mar President Barack Obama's re-election chances.
In its semi-annual budget review, the White House said it expected gross domestic product to rise 2.3 percent this year and 2.7 percent again next year - less than the 2.7 percent and 3.0 percent growth projections it made in February. (Additional reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Dodd-Frank may not be repealed, but adjusted (Adds quotes, background)
COVENTRY, Feb 11 U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said there was significant uncertainty about U.S. fiscal policy under the Trump administration, but the Fed would stick to its targets of creating full employment and getting inflation to 2 percent.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.