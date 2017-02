WASHINGTON Aug 12 Turmoil in the financial markets and economic troubles around the world will be among the topics President Barack Obama will discuss with top U.S. business executives he will meet later on Friday, the White House said.

"I would not describe this meeting as a reaction to that but I'm confident they will be discussing those kinds of things," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. "They'll certainly talk about these issues, about this market reaction here. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)