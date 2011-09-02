WASHINGTON, Sept 2 The White House said on Friday that U.S. unemployment remained "unacceptably high" and that a government report showing job growth ground to a halt in August underscored the need for new measures to boost hiring.

"Clearly, faster growth is needed to replace the jobs lost in the downturn," White House economist Katharine Abraham said in a statement on the White House website after the Labor Department reported that the unemployment rate remained stuck at 9.1 percent last month. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Jeff Mason)