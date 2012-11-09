WASHINGTON, Nov. 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose in September by the most in nine months as wholesalers
sharply boosted stocks of farm goods and oil, the latest sign
the economy grew more than initially estimated in the third
quarter.
Total wholesale inventories gained 1.1 percent to $494.2
billion, beating even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of
analysts, Commerce Department data showed on Friday.
Inventories are a key element in the government's measure of
changes in gross domestic product and can highlight underlying
strength or weakness in U.S. growth, which notched a 2.0 percent
annual pace between July and September.
Other recent economic reports, including data on trade and
factory orders, have already suggested the economy expanded at a
faster pace in the third quarter than first estimated. The
government will release a revised estimate of third-quarter
growth on Nov. 29.
In September, petroleum inventories rose 5.5 percent, while
stocks of farm products increased 7.3 percent.
However, automobile inventories fell 0.8 percent.
Analysts had expected overall inventories to rise 0.4
percent in September.
Sales at wholesalers rose 2.0 percent, the largest gain
since March 2011. Economists had expected sales to rise 0.7
percent.
At September's sales pace it would take 1.19 months to clear
shelves, the lowest ratio since May and down from 1.20 months in
August.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)