WASHINGTON Feb 8 U.S. wholesale inventories
unexpectedly fell in December as auto dealers and agricultural
suppliers drew down their stocks, a negative signal for economic
growth at the end of the year.
The Commerce Department said on Friday wholesale inventories
dropped 0.1 percent to $497.65 billion. The department also said
inventories grew less than initially estimated in November.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected stocks of unsold
goods at U.S. wholesalers to rise 0.4 percent.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
and weakness in the category in the fourth quarter helped push
the economy to contract 0.1 percent during the period.
Economists expect the drawdown on inventories to reverse in
the first quarter.
The value of automotive stocks dropped 3.8 percent in
December. Farm product inventories sank 6 percent. A decline in
inventories of drugs also contributed to the overall decline,
Sales at wholesalers were flat, with an increase in metals
helping to offset the decline in automotive sales.
At December's sales pace it would take 1.19 months to clear
shelves, unchanged from November.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Neil Stempleman)