WASHINGTON Aug 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in June, which
could prompt economists to mark down their second-quarter growth
estimates after they recently raised them.
The Commerce Department said on Friday wholesale inventories
fell 0.2 percent after declining 0.6 percent in May.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected stocks at
wholesalers to rebound 0.4 percent after a previously reported
0.5 percent fall.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Excluding autos, inventories were flat. This component
goes into the calculation of GDP. The government last week
reported that gross domestic product expanded at a 1.7 percent
annual pace in the second quarter.
However, factory orders data last week showed nondurable
manufacturing inventories in June were a bit higher than the
government had assumed in its advance GDP growth estimate.
Trade data this week also showed a smaller deficit than the
government had factored in, leading economists to anticipate
that second-quarter GDP growth could be raised to as high as a
2.5 percent pace later this month.
But the surprise fall in inventories could prompt economists
to lower their GDP growth estimates.
Inventories added less than half a percentage point to
second-quarter GDP growth.
Wholesale inventories in June were pulled down by automobile
stocks which tumbled 1.5 percent, the most since December.
Outside automobiles, stocks of electrical goods, hardware,
paper, metals and apparel also fell.
Sales at wholesalers rose 0.4 percent after increasing 1.5
percent in May. Economists had expected sales to rise 0.7
percent.
At June's sales pace it would take 1.17 months to clear
shelves, the lowest since April last year. The inventories/sales
ratio was 1.18 months in May.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)