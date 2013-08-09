* Wholesale inventories fall 0.2 percent in June
* Sales at wholesalers rise 0.4 percent
* Economists lower second-quarter GDP estimates on data
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in June, prompting
economists to trim their second-quarter economic growth
estimates.
The Commerce Department said on Friday wholesale inventories
fell 0.2 percent after declining 0.6 percent in May.
This was weaker than the government had assumed in its
advance estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product
published last week, which put growth at a 1.7 percent annual
pace.
Inventories are a key component of GDP changes. As a result
of the unexpected decline in stocks at wholesalers in June,
economists pared their estimates for second-quarter GDP growth
by one-tenth of a percentage point.
They had raised their estimates to as high as a 2.5 percent
pace after manufacturing inventories in June came in slightly
higher and the U.S. trade deficit narrowed more than the
government had estimated in its first GDP reading.
"The June (wholesale inventory) data subtract a little from
the likely upward revision to second-quarter real GDP growth,"
said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency
Economics in Valhalla, New York.
Barclays lowered its second-quarter GDP estimate to a 2.4
percent pace from 2.5 percent. JPMorgan now expects growth will
be revised to a 2.2 percent rate instead of 2.3 percent.
Retail inventory data to be released next week could shed
more light on the size of the revision to growth. The government
will publish its second GDP growth estimate on Aug. 29.
Inventories added less than half a percentage point to
second-quarter GDP growth.
Wholesale inventories in June were pulled down by automobile
stocks, which tumbled 1.5 percent, the most since December.
Besides automobiles, stocks of electrical goods, hardware,
paper, metals and apparel also fell.
"This softer inventory accumulation in the second quarter is
modestly favorable for third quarter growth," said Daniel
Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Sales at wholesalers rose 0.4 percent in June after
increasing 1.5 percent in May. The rise in June was below
economists' expectations for a 0.7 percent gain.
At June's sales pace it would take 1.17 months to clear
shelves, the lowest since April last year. The inventories/sales
ratio was 1.18 months in May.