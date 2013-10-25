WASHINGTON Oct 25 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose more than expected in August, suggesting that restocking
was less of a drag on economic growth on the eve of a fiscal
battle in Washington than analysts had thought.
The Commerce Department said on Friday wholesale inventories
rose 0.5 percent in August, the biggest increase since January.
The government also said inventories rose more than initially
estimated in July.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent annual pace
in the April-June period, and most analysts expect a significant
slowdown in the third quarter when a government shutdown left
hundreds of thousands of people out of work for weeks.
Economists expect the pace of inventory accumulation to slow
a bit in the July-September quarter after consumer spending
moderated in the previous quarter.
Wholesale inventories in August were boosted by increases in
stocks of professional equipment and autos.
Sales at wholesalers increased 0.6 percent, beating
economists' expectations.
At August's sales pace it would take 1.17 months to clear
shelves. The inventories/sales ratio was unchanged from July.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)