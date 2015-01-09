WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
recorded their largest increase in seven months in November and
October's stocks were revised higher, suggesting restocking may
boost fourth-quarter growth.
The Commerce Department said on Friday wholesale inventories
rose 0.8 percent, despite an energy price-related decline in the
value of petroleum stocks. October's wholesale stocks were
revised up to show a 0.6 percent gain.
Wall Street had expected wholesale inventories to rise only
0.3 percent in November following a previously reported 0.4
percent increase in October.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. The component that goes into the calculation of GDP -
wholesale stocks excluding autos - rose 0.8 percent.
Coming on the heels of a smaller-than-expected trade deficit
in November, that could see economists further raising their
fourth-quarter GDP estimates.
Growth forecasts were pushed up by at least 0.8 percentage
point to as high as a 3.5 percent annualized pace following the
trade report on Wednesday.
The economy grew at a 5.0 percent pace in the third quarter,
with inventories being neutral. Economists have been expecting
restocking to be a drag to growth in the final three months of
2014.
Stocks at wholesalers in November were lifted by an increase
in inventories of electrical goods, machinery, hardware, metals
and professional equipment. Auto inventories rose 0.6 percent.
Sales at wholesalers fell 0.3 percent in November after
being flat the prior month. At November's sales pace it would
take 1.21 months to clear shelves, up from 1.20 months in
October.
