WASHINGTON May 8 U.S. wholesale inventories rose slightly in March as sales fell, data from the Commerce Department showed on Friday.

Wholesale inventories rose 0.1 percent after a downwardly revised 0.2 percent rise in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast stocks at wholesalers rising 0.3 percent in March after a previously reported 0.3 percent increase in February.

Sales at wholesalers fell 0.2 percent in March after declining 0.6 percent the prior month. It was the fourth straight monthly decline in sales.

Sales had been forecast to rise 0.5 percent following a previously reported 0.2 percent decline in February.

At March's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.30 months to clear shelves, a ratio unchanged from February.

(Reporting by Andrea Ricci; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)