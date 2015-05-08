WASHINGTON May 8 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose slightly in March as sales fell, data from the Commerce
Department showed on Friday.
Wholesale inventories rose 0.1 percent after a downwardly
revised 0.2 percent rise in February.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast stocks at
wholesalers rising 0.3 percent in March after a previously
reported 0.3 percent increase in February.
Sales at wholesalers fell 0.2 percent in March after
declining 0.6 percent the prior month. It was the fourth
straight monthly decline in sales.
Sales had been forecast to rise 0.5 percent following a
previously reported 0.2 percent decline in February.
At March's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.30 months
to clear shelves, a ratio unchanged from February.
