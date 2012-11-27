By Stephanie Simon
Nov 27 Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush soared
to rock star status in the education world on the strength of a
chart.
A simple graph, it tracked fourth-grade reading scores. In
1998, when Bush was elected governor, Florida kids scored far
below the national average. By the end of his second term, in
2007, they were far ahead, with especially impressive gains for
low-income and minority students.
Those results earned Bush bipartisan acclaim. As he convenes
a star-studded policy summit this week in Washington, he is
widely regarded as one of the most influential education
reformers in the U.S. Elements of his agenda have been adopted
in 36 states, from Maine to Mississippi, North Carolina to New
Mexico.
Many of his admirers cite Bush's success in Florida as
reason enough to get behind him.
But a close examination raises questions about the depth and
durability of the gains in Florida. After the dramatic jump of
the Bush years, Florida test scores edged up in 2009 and then
dropped, with low-income students falling further behind. State
data shows huge numbers of high school graduates still needing
remedial help in math and reading.
And some of the policies Bush now pushes, such as vouchers
and mandatory online classes, have no clear links to the
test-score bump in Florida. Bush has been particularly vigorous
about promoting online education, urging states to adopt
policies written with input from companies that stand to profit
from expanded cyber-schooling.
Many of those companies also donate to Bush's Foundation for
Excellence in Education, which has raised $19 million in recent
years to promote his agenda nationwide.
Sherman Dorn, a professor of education at the University of
South Florida, says some of Bush's policies as governor, such as
an intense focus on teaching reading, made a real difference to
Florida students. "It's pretty clear Governor Bush should get
credit for giving a damn," he said. But by teaming with
for-profit corporations to push cyber-schools, which have
produced dismally low test scores in many states, Bush is
"throwing away whatever credibility he had coming out of
Florida," Dorn said.
Bush's allies disagree. For them, the former governor -
widely considered a top contender for the 2016 Republican
presidential nomination - is a visionary striving to build on
his record of success.
"I've been very impressed with the thoughtfulness of his
policies," said Joel Klein, who ran New York City schools for
eight years and now heads News Corp's education division,
Amplify, which donates to the Bush foundation.
Klein and officials at several other education companies
that support Bush's foundation say they do so not for their own
financial interest but to promote a broad policy debate.
Any implication "that corporate donors give to us for us to
advance their agenda" is simply false, said Patricia Levesque,
the foundation's executive director.
THE FLORIDA FORMULA
Bush, who declined to comment for this story, says often
that he has one abiding goal: to give all students the chance to
reach their "God-given potential."
His "Florida formula" rests on the principles of increasing
accountability and expanding parental choice. Among its tenets:
* Grade schools on an A-to-F scale, based mostly on student
scores and growth on standardized tests. Give students in poorly
ranked schools vouchers to attend private and religious schools.
* Hold back 8-year-olds who can't pass a state reading test
rather than promote them to fourth grade.
* Expand access to online classes and charter schools, which
are publicly funded but privately managed, sometimes for profit.
In Florida, Bush paired his tough-love measures with
generous support. Schools that improved their grade or got an
"A" received extra funding. Teachers got bonuses for successes
like getting more kids to pass Advanced Placement tests. And
students required to repeat third grade got intensive help at
free summer reading camps.
States adopting the policies now, in a time of austerity,
tend to leave out the costly support systems. That has stirred
protests from school superintendents, school board members,
teachers unions and parents who see the policies as punitive,
humiliating and too narrowly focused on a single test as a
measure of success.
Voters have spoken loudly, too. In this month's election,
overwhelmingly Republican electorates overturned Bush-style
reforms in Idaho and South Dakota and ousted the Indiana state
schools chief, who had enacted much of the Florida formula.
In Florida, meanwhile, the durability of the Bush-era gains
has come into question.
High school graduation rates rose during Bush's tenure but
remain substantially lower than in other large and diverse
states, including California, New York and Ohio, according to
new federal data. Students' average score on the ACT college
entrance exam has not improved and remains well below states
such as Missouri and Ohio, where a comparable percentage of
students take the test.
Florida's scores on the National Assessment of Educational
Progress, widely considered the most reliable metric, dropped on
all four key tests last year - fourth- and eighth-grade reading
and math. On all four tests, low-income students fell further
behind their wealthier peers.
Jaryn Emhof, a spokeswoman for the Bush foundation, said the
slipping scores are an indication that "schools were getting
complacent" and need to be pushed with higher standards.
Opponents contend Bush's reforms never deserved much credit
for the gains in the first place.
Other factors were at play, they argue. Florida voters
passed a constitutional amendment to limit class size in 2002,
for instance. And Bush's tenure coincided with soaring property
tax receipts, thanks to the housing boom, which led to more
local funding for schools. Per-pupil spending in Florida jumped
22 percent from 2001 to 2007, after accounting for inflation. It
has since fallen sharply.
"There's this single-minded notion that only the programs
has supported yield improvements," said Ruth Melton,
director of legislative relations for the Florida School Boards
Association. "There's more to this than meets the eye."
Some recent research has cast doubt on the long-term
effectiveness of the Bush policies.
A Harvard education research group reported this summer that
Florida students who were held back in third grade notched a big
boost in test scores initially, but the effects faded to
insignificance before they entered high school. And annual
studies commissioned by the state have found no evidence that
low-income students who receive vouchers to attend private
schools do any better at reading or math than their peers.
As for Florida's charter schools, a recent report found
their students consistently outscore kids in traditional schools
o n state tests. The charters, however, serve fewer poor and
special-needs students and fewer students still learning
English.
Meanwhile, researchers have found that other states, such as
Massachusetts, have boosted achievement without Florida-style
reforms, using more old-fashioned remedies such as increasing
spending and imposing rigorous curricular standards.
After an exhaustive study of state-by-state academic gains,
the Harvard researchers concluded in a July report that "the
connection between reforms and gains ... thus far is only
anecdotal, not definitive."
Emhof, the Bush foundation spokeswoman, said that while
"there is no silver bullet" to improve schools, the Florida
formula "is the path with the most proven results." The state's
size and diversity mean "if something works in Florida, it can
work anywhere," she said.
MEET AND GREET
Indeed, the Bush foundation touts the Florida test gains as
"perhaps the greatest public policy success story of the past
decade" and aggressively presses its formula on other states.
Hundreds of emails obtained under a public records request
by the nonprofit advocacy group In the Public Interest, which
opposes privatization of schools, show the foundation working
closely with allies in Maine, New Mexico, Florida and elsewhere
to craft public policy.
Foundation employees write legislation and edit proposed
bills line by line, then send in experts to testify on their
behalf, the emails show.
The Bush foundation also funds trips and events to introduce
Bush's donors to policy makers. At last year's national summit
in San Francisco, the foundation set aside two hours for several
state superintendents of education, dubbed "Chiefs for Change,"
to meet the foundation's sponsors.
In an email forwarded to Executive Director Levesque, an
official from Apple Inc also requested access to the
chiefs to tout the company's products.
"This is a great opportunity. ... But there are a dozen
other companies that want access," Levesque responded. She
couldn't accommodate Apple, she wrote, unless the chiefs first
found time to meet with "all the other companies including those
actually funding" the Chiefs for Change network.
Apple declined to comment.
Bush foundation donors include family philanthropies, such
as those established by Microsoft founder Bill Gates
and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Corporate donors
include Connections Education, a division of global publishing
giant Pearson ; Amplify, the education division of
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp ; and K12, a publicly
traded company that runs online schools.
Many of these donors sit on a Digital Learning Council that
helped draft the Bush foundation's policy agenda. Key planks
call for states to require online course work in high school and
to lift restrictions that hinder cyber-school growth, such as
limits on class size.
Studies in several states including Pennsylvania and Colorado
have found that online students fare far worse than their peers
in reading and math. Bush has said bad programs should be shut
down, but he believes online schools have great potential to
offer personalized, self-paced education.
"This is not about our commercial success," said Sari
Factor, chief executive officer of E2020 Inc, which develops
online curricula and recently signed up as a foundation sponsor.
"We're focused on what's right for kids."
Still, Factor acknowledged that E2020 has "absolutely"
benefited from Bush's advocacy.
In particular, Bush often talks up an Arizona charter school
called Carpe Diem, which uses the E2020 online curriculum,
employing just four teachers for 225 students because the kids
do so much work online. Bush has flown policy makers from across
the country to admire the school's innovation and cost cutting.
That has brought more clients to E2020, Factor said.
Arizona data shows Carpe Diem test scores have fallen sharply
over the past two years, a drop founder Rick Ogston attributes
to a new curriculum and the sudden death of the principal.
That has not slowed its momentum; after visiting Carpe Diem
on a trip paid for by the Bush foundation, Indiana officials
urged Ogston to apply to open a branch there. The head of the
state charter school board, Claire Fiddian-Green, says the
school's "fairly strong track record" impressed her despite the
recent slip in test scores. The new Carpe Diem campus in
Indianapolis opened this fall.
Ogston said he and other charter and online school operators
count on Bush's foundation to remove obstacles to their growth,
such as state laws that require students to put in time in a
physical classroom.
"We come to them to say, 'These policies are in the way, and
it would be great if you could change them,'" Ogston said.
"That's what they do better than anyone."